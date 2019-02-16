Colton police in standoff with man claiming to have bomb at shopping center

A Colton police lieutenant tweeted a photo of a man "claiming to be in possession of a bomb" at Plaza Las Glorias on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (Colton Police Department)

By ABC7.com staff
COLTON, Calif. (KABC) --
Colton police were involved in an ongoing standoff Saturday with a man who claimed to be in possession of a bomb at a shopping center, authorities said.

Shortly before 4 p.m., Colton Police Department officers and members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's bomb squad responded to Plaza Las Glorias near the intersection of Mount Vernon Avenue and Olive Street.

A photo tweeted by police Lt. Jim Jolliff showed the suspect kneeling on a sidewalk with his arms spread apart. Just after 6 p.m., another tweet from the lieutenant said negotiations were in progress.

Mount Vernon Avenue was closed between Colton Avenue and Olive Street as the standoff continued.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bomb squadstandoffshoppingmallColtonSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Highland Park: Police respond to shots-fired call, find 4 hurt
Police: 2 persons of interest in Jussie Smollett case released without charges
Aurora shooting: Victims ID'd; shooter had gun illegally, just been fired
Riverside sexual assault suspect sought by police
Mountain lion that survived Woolsey Fire appears healthy, biologists say
A sneak preview of the 2019 Oscars Governors Ball
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox's jet makes emergency landing in Ontario
Aurora shooting victims: What we know
Show More
'Star Wars' director shares sneak peek as shooting wraps
Driver escapes rollover crash after hitting mudslide in Topanga
What happened at the Oscars 10, 20 & 30 years ago
Shamrock Shake returns to McDonald's
Hollywood home invasion prompts large police response
More News