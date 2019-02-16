Negotiations in progress. pic.twitter.com/ezPNZ7tHBV — Lt Jim Jolliff (@LtJimJolliff) February 17, 2019

Colton police were involved in an ongoing standoff Saturday with a man who claimed to be in possession of a bomb at a shopping center, authorities said.Shortly before 4 p.m., Colton Police Department officers and members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's bomb squad responded to Plaza Las Glorias near the intersection of Mount Vernon Avenue and Olive Street.A photo tweeted by police Lt. Jim Jolliff showed the suspect kneeling on a sidewalk with his arms spread apart. Just after 6 p.m., another tweet from the lieutenant said negotiations were in progress.Mount Vernon Avenue was closed between Colton Avenue and Olive Street as the standoff continued.