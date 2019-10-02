Colton shopping center on lockdown after reported robbery at Chase bank

A large police presence descended on a shopping plaza in Colton Tuesday afternoon after a reported robbery at a Chase bank.Multiple police units were seen around 7 p.m. surrounding the bank near the intersection of Washington Street and Cooley Drive.A shattered window could be seen on the bank's storefront but it was unclear if shots were fired.The Colton Police Department responded to the incident and were asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.It was unclear if there were still customers inside the bank.