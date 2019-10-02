Colton shopping center on lockdown after reported armed robbery at Chase bank

A large police presence descended on a shopping plaza in Colton Tuesday afternoon after a reported armed robbery at a Chase bank where one officer was injured.Multiple police units were seen around 7 p.m. surrounding the bank near the intersection of Washington Street and Cooley Drive.One officer sustained minor injuries and was expected to recover, according to the Colton Police Department.A shattered window could be seen on the bank's storefront but it was unclear if shots were fired.Authorities were asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.It was unclear if there were still customers inside the bank.