Christopher Columbus statue toppled, burned and thrown into lake in Richmond, Va.

RICHMOND, VA. -- A statue of Christopher Columbus in Richmond has been torn down by protesters, set on fire and then submerged into a lake.

News outlets report the figure was toppled less than two hours after protesters gathered in the city's Byrd Park Tuesday chanting for the statue to be taken down. The figure was removed from its pedestal around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday by protesters using several ropes.

The statue was then set on fire and submerged into a lake in the park. A sign that reads, "Columbus represents genocide" has been placed on the spray-painted foundation that once held the statue.

RELATED
Law remains major obstacle in relocating the more than 100 confederate monuments in North Carolina

Rocky Mount city council votes 7-1 to remove, store Confederate monument at Battle Park
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiaprotestrace relations
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brush fire erupts east of 405 Freeway in Bel Air -LIVE
Suspect arrested after chase from South LA to Redondo
LAPD officer charged with assault after Boyle Heights confrontation
Firefighters battle 15-acre fire in Hacienda Heights
After 30 years, 'Cops' off the streets and airwaves
Petition to fire Santa Monica police chief gets 59K signatures
What we know about CA bars, gyms, pro sports, theaters reopening
Show More
No, really - can you spread coronavirus without symptoms?
OC family paints 'BLM' on rooftop in show of solidarity
Battling drug addiction during the COVID-19 pandemic
Beware of COVID-19 surcharges
Men videotaped imitating George Floyd's death during NJ protest
More TOP STORIES News