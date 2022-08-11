Hulu's 'This Fool,' a South Central L.A. comedy with a Coen Brothers spin

As star and co-creator, comedian Chris Estrada taps into his real life for Hulu's "This Fool." Estrada draws on elements of his stand-up comedy and his own life to play Julio Lopez, a 30-year-old who still lives at home with his mother in South Central Los Angeles and finds any excuse to avoid dealing with his own problems.

"The way we pitched the show was like if it was 'Friday' but directed by the Coen Brothers," said Estrada.

Premiering Friday, August 12th, the 10-episode comedy series follows along as Julio struggles in his personal life, while working at a non-profit organization that helps to rehabilitate gang members. The heat and the comedy get turned all the way up when the family takes in Julio's older cousin, an ex-gang member, fresh out of prison after 8 years. "This Fool" also stars Fred Armisen, who is an executive producer on the show as well.