High-speed pursuit suspect escapes police in taxi at Commerce Casino

COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police released surveillance video on Friday of a suspect who led authorities on a high-speed chase on Southern California streets last month and escaped in a taxi.
The Los Angeles Police Department released surveillance video on Friday showing the suspect evading police after the pursuit.
The pursuit, which happened Jan. 31, involved a suspected stolen vehicle. The chase began in downtown Los Angeles and made its way through the 134, 210 and 605 freeways.
The dark-colored Honda was seen driving erratically, weaving in and out of traffic at speeds upwards of 100 miles per hour.
The chase ended at the Commerce Casino where the driver abandoned the vehicle and walked into the building with other guests.
Video shows the suspect make his way out of the building where a taxi cab was parked outside. The suspect then gets into the backseat and leaves moments later.
