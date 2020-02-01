Stolen vehicle suspect leads authorities on high-speed chase through several SoCal freeways

COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect led authorities on a high-speed chase through surface streets and several freeways across Southern California Friday night before abandoning the vehicle and running into the Commerce Casino.The pursuit of the suspected stolen vehicle began in downtown Los Angeles and the driver then made his way through the 134, 210 and 605 freeways.The driver of the dark-colored Honda was seen driving erratically, weaving in and out of traffic at speeds upwards of 100 miles per hour.The LAPD called off their pursuit as conditions became dangerous, and it was unclear whether the California High Patrol would pick it up.As the driver traveled down the southbound 605 Freeway and approached the interchange for the 60 Freeway, the El Monte Police Department engaged in a chase at continued high speeds. At one point during the chase, the driver drove through construction cones on the shoulder of the freeway.The chase continued on the 710 Freeway and ended at the Commerce Casino, when the driver abandoned the vehicle and walked into the building, attempting to blend in with other guests.Authorities set up a perimeter around the casino, but could not seem to locate the suspect, who reportedly managed to escape and catch a taxi.