Taco event raises $28,000 for family of slain L.A. County Sheriff's Deputy Joseph Solano

TEMPLE CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- The community contributed more than $28,000 at a taco fundraiser held this week to assist the family of the off-duty deputy who was fatally shot in Alhambra last week.
Deputy Joseph Solano was a 13-year veteran of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Solano, 50, was off-duty and in civilian clothes on June 10 when he was shot in the head while waiting for food at a Jack in the Box.
The fundraiser was held Wednesday outside the Temple City Public Library.
The event sold 770 plates of food, and other contributions were made through raffles and cash donations.
"We really want the community to know that we thank them for their love and support, we appreciate the fact that they're here to give us additional love and support in the way of helping family members," said LASD Deputy Trina Schrader. "The family members are vital to us. Also, we want to make sure that they know that we're never gonna leave them alone and that we're gonna be there in his absence."
Procession held for fallen L.A. County Sheriff's Deputy Solano
A line of civilians and deputies stretched across the Temple City Park, near the library, waiting to donate and get some delicious food from Baja Cali Fish and Tacos.
"We have had several people that have driven up and not even bought anything, they just donated whatever they had," Schrader said.
Solano's final act was being a dutiful son, getting the oil changed for his mother and then stopping into the fast-food restaurant for some food while he waited. Some of the funds raised will go toward the continued care of Solano's mother.
Solano was allegedly killed by Rhett McKenzie Nelson, 30, of St. George, Utah. He appeared in court for the first time June 13 to face charges in Solano's murder and another killing hours earlier in downtown L.A.
