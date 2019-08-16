Major upgrade: $325M worth of renovations revealed at Los Angeles Coliseum

EXPOSITION PARK (KABC) -- Officials unveiled major renovations at Exposition Park's Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Thursday, which total $325 million.
The nearly 100-year-old stadium now boasts all new seating with improved leg room, new cup holders, as well as WiFi access across the stadium.
The coliseum's original columns from 1923 were left untouched during the renovation.
Controversy over a plan to rename the entire landmark ended with United Airlines having their brand name on the coliseum's playing surface, making it the United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
The Los Angeles Rams will be the first to play in the renovated stadium on August 24.
USC's football team will make its mark when they open their season against Fresno State on August 31.
The stadium is also expected to be a venue for the 2028 Summer Olympics.
