ALL GOOD NEWS: Long Beach community holds graduation ceremony for neighborhood

LONG BEACH (KABC) -- With all of the usual graduation ceremonies canceled this year, families of the class of 2020 are finding novel ways to celebrate. One such celebration in Long Beach saw homemade pomp and circumstance, in order to give the neighborhood kids the graduation ceremony the coronavirus took away.

"I heard they were having a neighborhood graduation and I was excited," said recent high school graduate Ruby Caldera.

From a high school senior to graduating fifth graders, the kids took their turns on the podium. And along with having their names read, the parents put together a biography for each student too.

"I was thinking this is really crazy, an actual ceremony," said eighth grade grad Benjamin Bravo.

Christina Robles came up with the idea and the neighborhood took it to the next level.

"As a parent you have to think outside the box, and reach out to neighbors," said Robles.

And by reaching out this neighborhood is stronger than ever; and these kids have a graduation day they will never forget.
