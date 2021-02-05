100 residents vaccinated at Hollywood senior living facility

HOLLYWOOD HILLS (KABC) -- Every resident at Belmont Village Senior Living in Hollywood Hills is now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
"We had 100% resident participation," said Executive Director Allyson Young.
That includes 94-year-old Mary Anne Haas. She came down with COVID-19 a few months ago but her spirits remained high.
"I just have always been kind of positive and I really felt that I was gonna be able to make it. So far, so good," said Haas.
To vaccinate all 100 residents at Belmont Village, Young said they had three pharmacists from Walgreens go door to door.
"It's a huge month. It's the biggest month for us in the past year and we're just so grateful," said Young.
Young said that 90% of the staff also received vaccinations.
As of early February, more than 3.6 million vaccines have been administered in California according to the COVID-19 state website.
"I know our staff was thrilled at the opportunity to be some of the first to get the vaccine and they don't take that for granted," said Young.
Young said despite fear and safety associated with the pandemic, she's excited for her residents to see their friends and families again.
"If there was one word I would describe our residents, it's resilient. They have just taken this year with a lot of grace," said Young.
