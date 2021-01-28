100-year-old golfer celebrates birthday on the links in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach native Evelyn Haesloop will turn 100 years old on Jan. 30 but she still knows how to "par-tee."Haesloop's friends and fellow golfers planned a safe birthday celebration at Skylinks golf course to celebrate the centenarian."I'm just glad that I'm able to be out here," Haesloop said.The golf event benefited Haesloop's favorite charity, Rising Tides, affiliated with her church, Covenant Presbyterian Church."It's an after-school program for kids that are downtown," Haesloop said."Besides the fact that she's one hundred, and she is the nicest person you've ever met, she's a darn good golfer," said Sandi Iverson of Long Beach. "She broke 100 five times last year on an 18-hole course."Haesloop said that she plays golf twice a week and hasn't let the COVID-19 pandemic get her down."I haven't let it worry me," Haesloop said. "I just stayed home, except for playing golf. That's my main way to get out."When asked what the secret is to living a century, Haesloop said that she simply does not know.