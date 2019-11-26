Families head home with grocery bag full of Thanksgiving food, heart full of gratitude in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thousands of families headed home Tuesday with a grocery bag full of Thanksgiving food and a heart full of gratitude.It was part of an annual giveaway in South Los Angles that has become a Thanksgiving tradition."I'm feeling happy. I'm going home to cook this," said Clara Mascey of South L.A.Many spent the early morning hours wrapped in blankets, patiently waiting in line, so that this Thanksgiving they would be able to provide dinner for their children and grandchildren."I am tremendously grateful," said recipient Paul Hubbard.Turkey giveaway organizers said the event was the reward for a year's worth of work."We have the homeless. We have the veterans. We have the working poor. I see more youth now showing up on the lines. They look for this event. They call two months prior. They have hope that we continue this," said event organizer, Lynn Tavai.Sponsors monetary donations and volunteers make the magic happen."That's what community is all about. It's about people coming together to help those that need a little help," said Rep. Maxine Waters."They're people who after paying their rent, after paying utility bills, after paying their car note, they don't have money for the meal and that's why I'm happy we're able to provide this," said Tavai.An estimated 10,000 turkeys were given out.