SPARK OF LOVE

Record broken! 13 buses stuffed during Spark of Love Toy Drive in Ontario

EMBED </>More Videos

Thanks to our ABC7 viewers and several organizations, a record was broken during the Stuff-A-Bus event at Mathis Brothers in Ontario Friday night. (KABC)

By
ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) --
Thanks to our ABC7 viewers and several organizations, a record was broken during the Stuff-A-Bus event at Mathis Brothers in Ontario Friday night.

Last year, we filled 11.5 buses with toys for kids, and this year 13 buses were filled with goodies. But we're not finished.

The next Stuff-A-Bus event is on Dec. 7 in Los Angeles at Walmart, 19503 Normandie Ave., and a Walmart in Glendora, 1940 Auto Center Dr.

Both events will begin at 4 a.m. and end at 6:30 p.m.

If you can't make it to either event or if you want to know what you can donate, click here for more information.
Related Topics:
community-eventsdonationstoystoy drivespark of lovebusstuff-a-busOntarioSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPARK OF LOVE
Spark of Love Toy Drive 2018
Spark of Love: Firefighters, Honda help with toy drive
Spark of Love: Collected toys will help Ventura County residents
Spark of Love: How to receive toys
True love: George H.W. Bush's letter to Barbara
More spark of love
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Spark of Love Toy Drive 2018
Christmas wonderland comes to Torrance
Spark of Love: Firefighters, Honda help with toy drive
Knott's Berry Farm offers free tickets for Fire and Law Tribute Days
Simi Valley's Skatelab set to shut down
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Former President George H.W. Bush dead at age 94
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
Social media reacts to the death of former Pres. George H.W. Bush
Neil deGrasse Tyson investigated over sexual misconduct allegations
Woman arrested on suspicion of impersonating officer in Tustin
Alaska earthquakes trigger tsunami warning
CicLAvia slapped with lawsuit after rider suffers brain injury
Evacuations lifted for Holy Fire burn area; mudflow fears subside
Show More
Terminal 1 at LAX gets half-billion dollar makeover
Alaska earthquake caught on home surveillance video
Police continue search for suspect in murder of Long Beach grandfather
Perris torture case: Trial date set for David, Louise Turpin
Marriott: Data breach could affect up to 500 million
More News