ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) --Thanks to our ABC7 viewers and several organizations, a record was broken during the Stuff-A-Bus event at Mathis Brothers in Ontario Friday night.
Last year, we filled 11.5 buses with toys for kids, and this year 13 buses were filled with goodies. But we're not finished.
The next Stuff-A-Bus event is on Dec. 7 in Los Angeles at Walmart, 19503 Normandie Ave., and a Walmart in Glendora, 1940 Auto Center Dr.
Both events will begin at 4 a.m. and end at 6:30 p.m.
If you can't make it to either event or if you want to know what you can donate, click here for more information.