ECHO PARK (KABC) -- 1,500 families in need received a Thanksgiving meal at Dodger Stadium thanks to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Smart and Final."We are in conjunction with the Dodgers as the official grocery partner of the LA Dodgers. We're partnering with them for their annual turkey giveaway. This is our second year doing this event," said Smart and Final Senior Manager Jackie Avila.Each family received a turkey and all of the fixings.Plus, in true Dodger spirit, everyone received a Dodger Dog and some free team swag.Dodgers players Kyle Garlick and Joc Pederson also volunteered by handing out turkeys and taking pictures with fans."My childhood dream coming up was to be a Dodger and then being able to use that platform to give back to people, I'm just kind of speechless. It's a special opportunity," said Garlick.But one lucky family walked away with more than just a meal.In addition to a Thanksgiving meal, Sabrina Thomas and her son won a $500 gift card to Smart and Final."I'm just an emotional person and out of all the people that's here, I'm the one that got chosen me and my family thank you so much," said Thomas."It's very giving to people to a lot of people who can't really afford to get Thanksgiving dinner and this is very, very helpful," she said.