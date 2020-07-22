1,500 families receive week's worth of food to help navigate tough times due to COVID-19 pandemic

The "City of Angels" lived up to its name at Wednesday's event, with dozens of volunteers out once again managing traffic and loading boxes of food into vehicles.
'We really need help in these times," said Sonia Martinez from Pacoima. "This is very hard. It's not easy."
Food distribution event in Panorama City helps thousands in need
Approximately 1,500 families received a week's worth of food at this distribution event at Mission Hill's Brand Park.
"We arrived at 5:30 in the morning and people were already looking for where to line up," said Hilda Ayala, programs director at L.A. Regional Food Bank.
The L.A. Regional Food Bank has been organizing these distributions for four months now. The food bank is distributing 80% more food now, than the first two months of this year.
Fortunately, donations have also increased. But with SoCal students not returning to school this fall, the food bank is expecting even more demand.
"We have children who are not being fed regularly at schools like they usually are. And we have children at home who are asking for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks not just five days a week but all days," said Ayala.
Next week, two more major food distributions are planned, though their locations haven't yet been determined. Until then, if you are need of food, visit the L.A. Regional Food Banks's website to find a food pantry near you.
