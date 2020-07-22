Community & Events

1,500 families receive week's worth of food to help navigate tough times due to COVID-19 pandemic

The "City of Angels" lived up to its name Wednesday as dozens of volunteers helped Angelenos in need by providing 1,500 families with food.
By
MISSION HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Food insecurity has become a major issue for a growing number of people during the pandemic. To address the need, the L.A. Regional Food Bank has been hosting food distribution events all around the Southland, including Mission Hills.

The "City of Angels" lived up to its name at Wednesday's event, with dozens of volunteers out once again managing traffic and loading boxes of food into vehicles.

'We really need help in these times," said Sonia Martinez from Pacoima. "This is very hard. It's not easy."

Food distribution event in Panorama City helps thousands in need
EMBED More News Videos

Thousands of food insecure residents in Southern California turn out for LA Regional Food Bank distribution event in Panorama City.


Approximately 1,500 families received a week's worth of food at this distribution event at Mission Hill's Brand Park.

"We arrived at 5:30 in the morning and people were already looking for where to line up," said Hilda Ayala, programs director at L.A. Regional Food Bank.

The L.A. Regional Food Bank has been organizing these distributions for four months now. The food bank is distributing 80% more food now, than the first two months of this year.

Fortunately, donations have also increased. But with SoCal students not returning to school this fall, the food bank is expecting even more demand.

"We have children who are not being fed regularly at schools like they usually are. And we have children at home who are asking for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks not just five days a week but all days," said Ayala.

Next week, two more major food distributions are planned, though their locations haven't yet been determined. Until then, if you are need of food, visit the L.A. Regional Food Banks's website to find a food pantry near you.

LA Food Bank event helps take burden off local teacher
EMBED More News Videos

FEED SOCAL: The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank continues to work round-the-clock to help feed local families in needs during these uncertain times. This drive-thru event was held at the Hollywood Bowl.



Laid-off worker regains hope by volunteering at OC food bank
EMBED More News Videos

A local man who found himself unemployed during the pandemic is now receiving food assistance through the Second Harvest Food Bank in Orange County, where he is also now a volunteer.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmission hillslos angeleslos angeles countycoronavirus californiafood drivefood bankvolunteerismcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sex offender Cary Smith leaves Santa Ana
CA sees record-breaking number of new cases
COVID-19 on track to become leading cause of death in LA County
CA surpasses NY in confirmed COVID-19 cases
Mookie Betts gets $365-million deal with Dodgers through 2032
Search underway for sex-assault suspect in Temecula
COVID-19 in OC: County has 2nd-worst outbreak in state
Show More
Camping offers stir-crazy Southern Californians welcome relief
Few OC nail salons choose to reopen outdoors after new guidelines
Suspect in shooting at judge's home is linked to Crestline murder
World COVID-19 cases top 15M; Trump says things will get worse
Homeowner, 62, found dead in house tented for fumigation
More TOP STORIES News