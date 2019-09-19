2 cousins feeding North San Fernando Valley's homeless

NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Toufiq Moosani and his cousin Amar Billoo have been feeding the homeless in the North San Fernando Valley for over a year now.
Both grew up in Van Nuys and always noticed the homelessness issue throughout the Greater Los Angeles region, but didn't see much being done in the San Fernando Valley.
"Every time if I even tell anybody about the activity that we're doing the first thing they assume 'oh are you going to Skid Row?'" said Moosani who now lives in Chatsworth. "I'm not saying that there's no need and there's help there, but there's really nobody coming around in these specific areas."
Their process is simple. Fridays after they pray at their mosque Imam Bukhari Masjid in North Hills, they gather volunteers to help prepare sandwiches, with a snack, cold water and sometimes an extra treat. Then either on Saturdays or Sundays they distribute over 300 lunches every week.
Amar joined his cousin in November of 2018 and had a bigger vision of how they could serve more.
"As soon as that winter time frame ended in March it skyrocketed the number of homeless people we were seeing. So we jumped it at that time we were doing about 150 bags and we jumped it straight to 300 because we were like you know, what we have to do this," said Billoo.
These two cousins have partnered with different organizations like Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission and the Whole Foods in Burbank that gives them food that is about to expire but is still completely edible.
Now they are looking to gather more volunteers and put together hygiene kits that they can hand out on the weekends as well.
The routes include stops in Pacoima, North Hills, Panorama City and Van Nuys, and every time these volunteers go out, they always run out of food.
If you would like to donate or volunteer, reach out to Amar Billoo on our Facebook group, Solutions for SoCal Homelessness.
