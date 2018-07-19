COMMUNITY & EVENTS

3 can't-miss electronic dance parties in LA this week

Photo: Abagail Lynn/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get amped up to electronic music? From house and techno to hip-hop and top 40s, this week's event lineup offers plenty to enjoy for fans of EDM and more.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Trent Cantrelle at Sound Nightclub





First up: Catch Trent Cantrelle at Sound Nightclub this Friday night.

The New Orleans-born house and techno DJ and producer is well-known throughout LA's underground dance music scene for his appearances alongside the likes of Fatboy Slim, Sasha, John Digweed, Paul Oakenfold and Derrick Carter. He's also a regular in Ibiza and has released tracks on some of the industry's most influential labels.

To help warm up the crowd, DJ and producer Shanto will also be on hand with his own "operatic blend of rhythmic infatuation, harmonic consciousness and symphonic delirium."

When: Friday, July 20, 10 p.m.- Saturday, July 21, 4 a.m.
Where: Sound Nightclub, 1642 N. Las Palmas Ave.
Price: $15 general admission; $20 last-chance tickets
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets.

Proper at W Hollywood





This Saturday, head over to the W Hollywood for an afternoon with Proper. Hailing from Staten Island, Proper offers a diverse mix of hip-hop, reggae, funk, soul, dubstep, top 40 hits and much more.

The party will feature additional sets by Niko the Kid, Matt Suave and Aaron Colbert, and Skemaddox.

When: Saturday, July 21, 12:30-7 p.m.
Where: W Hollywood, 6250 Hollywood Blvd.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Chus & Ceballos at Sound Nightclub





Also taking the stage at Sound Nightclub this weekend: Chus & Ceballos. One of the most popular DJ duos out of Spain, Chus & Ceballos have been piquing interest at nightclubs and festivals worldwide since 2000. They're known for marathon house and techno sets remixing world-renowned voices like Madonna.

When: Saturday, July 21, 10 p.m.- Sunday, July 22, 4 a.m.
Where: Sound Nightclub, 1642 N. Las Palmas Ave.
Price: $30-$35 general admission; $40 last-chance tickets

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineevents
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
3 totally free community events in LA this weekend
In the Neighborhood: Kimi Evans shares memories of life in Little Tokyo
4 can't-miss live music events in LA this weekend
Annual Long Beach boat race rooted in Chinese history
Santa Monica camp allows girls to explore male-dominated jobs
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
Show More
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Man charged with vandalizing Trump star in Hollywood
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News