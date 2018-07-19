3 can't-miss electronic dance parties in LA this week

Trent Cantrelle at Sound Nightclub

Proper at W Hollywood

Chus & Ceballos at Sound Nightclub

Looking to get amped up to electronic music? From house and techno to hip-hop and top 40s, this week's event lineup offers plenty to enjoy for fans of EDM and more.---First up: Catch Trent Cantrelle at Sound Nightclub this Friday night.The New Orleans-born house and techno DJ and producer is well-known throughout LA's underground dance music scene for his appearances alongside the likes of Fatboy Slim, Sasha, John Digweed, Paul Oakenfold and Derrick Carter. He's also a regular in Ibiza and has released tracks on some of the industry's most influential labels.To help warm up the crowd, DJ and producer Shanto will also be on hand with his own "operatic blend of rhythmic infatuation, harmonic consciousness and symphonic delirium."Friday, July 20, 10 p.m.- Saturday, July 21, 4 a.m.Sound Nightclub, 1642 N. Las Palmas Ave.$15 general admission; $20 last-chance ticketsThis Saturday, head over to the W Hollywood for an afternoon with Proper. Hailing from Staten Island, Proper offers a diverse mix of hip-hop, reggae, funk, soul, dubstep, top 40 hits and much more.The party will feature additional sets by Niko the Kid, Matt Suave and Aaron Colbert, and Skemaddox.Saturday, July 21, 12:30-7 p.m.W Hollywood, 6250 Hollywood Blvd.FreeAlso taking the stage at Sound Nightclub this weekend: Chus & Ceballos. One of the most popular DJ duos out of Spain, Chus & Ceballos have been piquing interest at nightclubs and festivals worldwide since 2000. They're known for marathon house and techno sets remixing world-renowned voices like Madonna.Saturday, July 21, 10 p.m.- Sunday, July 22, 4 a.m.Sound Nightclub, 1642 N. Las Palmas Ave.$30-$35 general admission; $40 last-chance tickets