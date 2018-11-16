3 charity events to check out in Los Angeles this weekend

Connect with volunteer professionals in LA

Looking to make a difference this weekend?From a volunteer professional networking event to a charity turkey trot to running for hope, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in Los Angeles this week. Read on for a rundown.---Got some free time on your hands this morning? Then head over to the Braille Institute for a networking event with DOVIA-LA -- a connector for volunteer professionals across Los Angeles. Enjoy coffee and bagels while learning how to establish and grow your professional brand and more.Friday, November 16, 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m.Braille Institute, 741 N. Vermont Ave.Free for members; $20 for non-members; $60 to become a DOVIA-LA memberLace up your running shoes and join the Anytime Fitness Chatsworth Turkey Trot 5k, a second annual race complete with a raffle drawing and post-run party. All proceeds from Sunday's race will go to the Boys and Girls Club of the West Valley.Sunday, November 18, 7-11 a.m.Chatsworth Park South, 22360 Devonshire St.$25-$35Also on Sunday, join the Ovarian Cancer Coalition and Valley Breast Cancer Foundation for its 20th annual walk and run for awareness and hope. The collaborative event supports women's health issues in Southern California, and helps to fund vital research, programs and educational efforts.Sunday, November 18, 8-11 a.m.Woodley Park, 6076 Woodley Ave.$40 for 5k run; $44 for 10k run; more ticket options available