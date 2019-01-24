COMMUNITY & EVENTS

3 charity events to look forward to in Los Angeles this weekend

Wags & Walks Adoption Center. | Photo: Leann G./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to give back this weekend?

From the Skid Row Carnival of Love to a fashion fundraiser for cancer research, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in Los Angeles this weekend. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Skid Row Carnival of Love 2019





Volunteer at the Wayfarer Foundation's fifth annual Skid Row Carnival of Love as a personal guide and help those experiencing homelessness in Skid Row. Bring an open mind and heart to come together as a community. Donations -- monetary, clothing and toiletry -- are also welcome.

When: Saturday, January 26, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Where: Skid Row, 5th Street and San Julian Street.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Wags & Walks Adoption Center One Year Anniversary Party





The Wags & Walks Adoption Center has been open for one year, so it's time to celebrate! The center has found homes for more than 1,100 dogs in the last year. Sample tasty treats and root beer floats made with Margo's Bark root beer while enjoying the photo truck and giveaways. If you'd like to adopt a dog, you can do that at the party.

When: Sunday, January 27, 12-4 p.m.
Where: Wags & Walks Adoption Center, 2236 Federal Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

An Evening of Fashion





Enjoy a fashionable night out while helping fund cancer research. Cancer survivors, cancer patients and college students model fashion from local designers. Comedian and podcast host Maz Jobrani emcees this fundraiser organized by the Persian American Cancer Institute (PACI) and the Iranian Student Group of LA. All proceeds from the event will go to PACI.

When: Sunday, January 27, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Ackerman Grand Ballroom, 308 Westwood Plaza., Room: AU2400
Admission: $20 (UCLA students); $25 (non-UCLA students); $35 (general admission). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineLos Angeles
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Thousands honor MLK Day at 34th Annual Kingdom Day Parade
ABC7 broadcasts 34th Annual Kingdom Day Parade
National Day of Service: Where to volunteer in SoCal
Thousands expected for Women's March in downtown LA
More Community & Events
Top Stories
101 shut down in Lincoln Heights due to person on freeway sign
Massive sinkhole opens up near condominium buildings in La Habra
Senate rejects Democratic, GOP plans for reopening government
Jay-Z, Meek Mill join effort pushing for justice reform
Anaheim unveils FRAN, an app-based electric vehicle system
Hesperia school janitor arrested on molestation charges
Official: Asylum seekers to wait in Mexico as soon as Friday
Man arrested after child accidentally shoots mom with shotgun
Show More
Disneyland changing park infrastructure to prep for 'Star Wars' land
Super Bowl 2019 will have male cheerleaders for first time ever
San Bernardino police ask for help in finding sexual assault suspect
Man fatally shot outside strip club in Bassett
Tubbs Fire not caused by PG&E, investigators say
More News