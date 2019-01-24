3 charity events to look forward to in Los Angeles this weekend

Skid Row Carnival of Love 2019

Looking to give back this weekend?From the Skid Row Carnival of Love to a fashion fundraiser for cancer research, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in Los Angeles this weekend. Read on for a rundown.Volunteer at the Wayfarer Foundation's fifth annual Skid Row Carnival of Love as a personal guide and help those experiencing homelessness in Skid Row. Bring an open mind and heart to come together as a community. Donations -- monetary, clothing and toiletry -- are also welcome.Saturday, January 26, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.Skid Row, 5th Street and San Julian Street.FreeThe Wags & Walks Adoption Center has been open for one year, so it's time to celebrate! The center has found homes for more than 1,100 dogs in the last year. Sample tasty treats and root beer floats made with Margo's Bark root beer while enjoying the photo truck and giveaways. If you'd like to adopt a dog, you can do that at the party.Sunday, January 27, 12-4 p.m.Wags & Walks Adoption Center, 2236 Federal Ave.FreeEnjoy a fashionable night out while helping fund cancer research. Cancer survivors, cancer patients and college students model fashion from local designers. Comedian and podcast host Maz Jobrani emcees this fundraiser organized by the Persian American Cancer Institute (PACI) and the Iranian Student Group of LA. All proceeds from the event will go to PACI.Sunday, January 27, 7-10 p.m.Ackerman Grand Ballroom, 308 Westwood Plaza., Room: AU2400$20 (UCLA students); $25 (non-UCLA students); $35 (general admission). More ticket options available.