3 community and culture events to check out in Los Angeles this weekend

The Last Bookstore. | Photo: Jay K./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to get out into the community this weekend?

From author conversations to celebrating the spirit of Thanksgiving, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural gatherings coming up in Los Angeles. Read on for a rundown.
---

'Silicon City' at The Last Bookstore





Tonight: Head on down to The Last Bookstore for a conversation between film actor Kiran Deol and author Cary McClelland. The events celebrates the launch of McClelland's recent book "Silicon City: San Francisco in the Long Shadow of the Valley."

Guests will receive a copy of the newly released novel to boot.

When: Friday, November 16, 7:30-9 p.m.
Where: The Last Bookstore, 453 S. Spring St.
Admission: $26.95 to pre-order the book; $29.95 for book pre-order and seat
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Liz Hernandez presents Wordaful Women





On Saturday join film actress Liz Hernandez for an intimate gathering constructed to share ideas and open lines of communication amongst women. Snacks and drinks will be provided, and all attendees will receive a gift bag containing some of Hernandez's favorite products.

When: Saturday, November 17, 5:30-8 p.m.
Where: Hollywood Proper Residences, 1550 N. El Centro Ave.
Admission: $70
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Friendsgiving at Runway Playa Vista





Last but not least, bring the entire family to the annual Silicon Beach Parents Group Friendsgiving event for interactive activities, crafts, snacks and more. Complimentary car seat checks and installations will be on offer as well.

When: Sunday, November 18, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Runway Playa Vista, 12746 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
