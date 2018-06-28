COMMUNITY & EVENTS

3 eclectic events for an artistic weekend in LA

Photo: chuttersnap/unsplash

If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: There's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Los Angeles this week -- from an art exhibition where breaking things is encouraged to a horrifying psychedelic concert.

---

'The S is for Salami: The Jan Salami Comeback Tour'





Catch a one-woman show this Friday night at Lyric Hyperion Theatre & Cafe. The show, starring up-and-coming comedian Kat Palardy, parodies the diva life -- through the lens of a fictional 71-year-old entertainment legend, Jan Salami. You'll hear the raw, untold story of Salami's rise to fame, her life in the '70 spotlight, long downward spiral and now, her comeback.

When: Friday, June 29, 8-10 p.m.
Where: Lyric Hyperion Theatre & Cafe, 2106 Hyperion Ave.
Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Kimber Springs' Cotton Candy Room + Art Show





Join artist Kimber Springs for an Instagram-able night full of art, destruction and cotton candy. In addition to viewing original artwork by a variety of local female artists, guests will step into the Destructive Art Room, by Rage Ground, and break one piece. Then they'll dive into a room filled with cotton candy to snap some photos perfect for Instagram.

When: Friday, June 29, 7-10 p.m.
Where: 1120 S. Main St.
Admission: $7

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Braedon Speakman's 'Spooktacular in Chromadepth 3D'





Don't miss a haunting performance by Braedon Speakman. On his 21st birthday, the musician and composer is set to perform nightmarish remixes of his original music accompanied by synchronized horror-themed psychedelic projected visuals.

When: Sunday, July 1, 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Where: Lyric Hyperion Theatre & Cafe, 2106 Hyperion Ave.
Admission: $7
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
