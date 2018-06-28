3 eclectic events for an artistic weekend in LA

'The S is for Salami: The Jan Salami Comeback Tour'

Kimber Springs' Cotton Candy Room + Art Show

Braedon Speakman's 'Spooktacular in Chromadepth 3D'

If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: There's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Los Angeles this week -- from an art exhibition where breaking things is encouraged to a horrifying psychedelic concert.---Catch a one-woman show this Friday night at Lyric Hyperion Theatre & Cafe. The show, starring up-and-coming comedian Kat Palardy, parodies the diva life -- through the lens of a fictional 71-year-old entertainment legend, Jan Salami. You'll hear the raw, untold story of Salami's rise to fame, her life in the '70 spotlight, long downward spiral and now, her comeback.Friday, June 29, 8-10 p.m.Lyric Hyperion Theatre & Cafe, 2106 Hyperion Ave.$10Join artist Kimber Springs for an Instagram-able night full of art, destruction and cotton candy. In addition to viewing original artwork by a variety of local female artists, guests will step into the Destructive Art Room, by Rage Ground, and break one piece. Then they'll dive into a room filled with cotton candy to snap some photos perfect for Instagram.Friday, June 29, 7-10 p.m.1120 S. Main St.$7Don't miss a haunting performance by Braedon Speakman. On his 21st birthday, the musician and composer is set to perform nightmarish remixes of his original music accompanied by synchronized horror-themed psychedelic projected visuals.Sunday, July 1, 8:30-11:30 p.m.Lyric Hyperion Theatre & Cafe, 2106 Hyperion Ave.$7