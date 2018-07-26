COMMUNITY & EVENTS

3 free events for an artsy weekend in Los Angeles

Photo: Wyron A/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?

We've rounded up three artsy events around Los Angeles this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from a guided exhibition walk-through to a hands-on graffiti art workshop.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Jack Whitten. Self Portrait With Satellites': Exhibition walkthrough at Hauser & Wirth





Join the director and CEO of the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, Kathryn Kanjo, at Hauser & Wirth this Saturday afternoon for a free walkthrough of "Jack Whitten. Self Portrait With Satellites" -- the first exhibition in LA dedicated to the artist in nearly 30 years.

The show celebrates Jack Whitten's (1939 - 2018) ability to convey the power of philosophical, scientific and mathematical concepts through abstraction. Kanjo previously organized the exhibition "Jack Whitten: Five Decades of Painting," which traveled to Ohio State University's Wexner Center for the Arts and to Minneapolis' Walker Art Center in 2016.

When: Saturday, July 28, 2-4 p.m.
Where: Hauser & Wirth, 901 E. Third St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets.

Writing on the Walls: Street Art Lettering Workshop with Eric "KING CRE8" Walker





Try your hand at graffiti art at the California African American Museum. This Sunday, street and graffiti artist Eric "KING CRE8" Walker will walk visitors through the process of drawing fonts and other elements commonly used in street art. Putting their new skills to work, workshop participants, ages 10 and up, will then design their own signature, words, phrases or other artistic elements in a graffiti style.

When: Sunday, July 29, 2-4 p.m.
Where: California African American Museum, 600 State Drive
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets.

'I Drank the Kool-Aid but I Didn't Inhale': Conversation with artist Maryam Jafri at the Institute of Contemporary Art





To mark the opening of Maryam Jafri's exhibition "I Drank the Kool-Aid but I Didn't Inhale" at the Institute of Contemporary Art, all are invited to a conversation with the artist this Sunday afternoon.

Jafri will sit down with ICA Curator Jamillah James to discuss her use of research and interdisciplinary approaches to create work of conceptual inquiry on enduring subjects like consumer culture, representation, economics and politics. Working across media and genres -- including video, sculpture, performance and photography -- Jafri's artwork is "often marked by a visual language poised between film and theater and a series of narrative experiments oscillating between script and document, fragment and whole."

When: Sunday, July 29, 3-4 p.m.
Where: Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, 1717 E. Seventh St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineevents
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
In the Neighborhood: Leslie Sykes says Compton shaped who she is
Cal State Long Beach hosts Shark Week event
Musical performances liven afternoon at San Pedro park
Possible algae bloom turns Hollywood Reservoir green
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Stormy Daniels' attorney says 3 other women were paid to stay quiet by Trump, Cohen
LAPD arrests suspect in NY strangling case
Cranston Fire explodes to 7,500 acres in Idyllwild
LA deputies who saved infant's life reunite with her
'Annie' playing at the Hollywood Bowl
CA governor candidate John Cox meets with voters in IE
LA Metro's Gold Line to get upgraded concrete barriers
Arizona trooper shot dead by man who stole his gun
Show More
Babysitter accused of beating 23-month-old boy to death
Stolen puppies returned to owner, 2 IE men arrested
Jonathan Gold mural painted at Santa Monica restaurant
UCLA teams up with IMPACT Melanoma to bring free sunscreen to LA beaches
SoCal heat wave a challenge for athletes
More News