3rd-annual Japanese Car Show held at Automobile Driving Museum

More than 100 cars from across the Pacific were on display in El Segundo for the 3rd-annual Japanese Car Show at the Automobile Driving Museum.Owners showed off their rides from as far back as the 1960s, all of them were JDM (Japanese Domestic Market) cars.Once rare, car shows dedicated to Japanese cars are gaining traction. The Long Beach Japanese Classic Car Show is in its 14th year.The Automobile Driving Museum in El Segundo has also seen interest in JDM shows grow each year.The first Japanese car sold in America was the 1958 Toyopet Crown. It sold poorly in the U.S. but established Toyota in the United States.The majority of Japanese car shows take place in Southern California, the spot where Japanese automakers were first established in America.