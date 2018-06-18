COMMUNITY & EVENTS

4 can't-miss charity events in Los Angeles this week

Photo: Lorenzo B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to make a difference this week?

From supporting the arts to children with special needs to homeless pets, there's plenty of good causes to support in Los Angeles this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Stories of perseverance through homelessness





Head down to The Brig in Venice this Wednesday evening to hear first-hand experiences with homelessness. Hosted by the local chapter of the United Way and the John and Marilyn Wells Family Foundation, the event will feature speakers sharing stories of overcoming homelessness as well as service providers and others working to end homelessness.

Entry is free, although donations are suggested, and light refreshments will be served.

When: Wednesday, June 20, 7-9 p.m.
Where: The Brig, 1515 Abbot Kinney Blvd.
Admission: Free or $10 suggested donation

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Friday night wine tasting at Barnsdall Art Park




Sip wine, picnic and watch the sun set while supporting the arts. This, and any Friday night through August 31, guests of Barnsdall Art Park will be treated to an exclusive selection of artisanal small-production wines, live DJ sets and access to a rotating selection of food trucks on the West Lawn.

When: Friday, June 22, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Barnsdall Art Park, Hollyhock House West Lawn, 4800 Hollywood Blvd.
Admission: $35 for wine tasting; $50 for wine tasting and tour

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Kevan Hall trunk show benefiting Special Needs Network Inc.





Shop for a cause this Saturday afternoon at Kevin Hall Atelier. The trunk show will raise funds for Special Needs Network Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to raising public awareness of developmental disabilities while supporting families, adults and children in the community.

Shoppers will enjoy light bites and champagne, and all proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit's summer camp for special needs children and their siblings.

When: Saturday, June 23, 12:30-3 p.m.
Where: Kevan Hall Atelier, 8313 Beverly Blvd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace's AnniFURsary Celebration





Help Wallis Annenberg PetSpace celebrate its first anniversary this Sunday afternoon. The shelter -- which helps dogs, cats and bunnies find forever families -- will mark the occasion with the opportunity to meet adoptable pets, join behind-the-scenes tours, access free food trucks and more family-friendly festivities throughout the afternoon.

When: Sunday, June 24, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Wallis Annenberg PetSpace, 12005 Bluff Creek Drive
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineLos Angeles
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
3 totally free community events in LA this weekend
In the Neighborhood: Kimi Evans shares memories of life in Little Tokyo
4 can't-miss live music events in LA this weekend
Annual Long Beach boat race rooted in Chinese history
Santa Monica camp allows girls to explore male-dominated jobs
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News