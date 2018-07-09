COMMUNITY & EVENTS

4 can't-miss culinary events in LA this week

Photo: Riviera 31/Yelp

By Hoodline
When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Los Angeles this week. From a Japanese whiskey tasting to a Bastille Day celebration, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Nikka Old & Rare Japanese Whisky Tasting with Women Who Whiskey





Join Women Who Whiskey for a Wednesday evening tasting at Kai Japanese Roots. The event will celebrate Masataka Taketsuru, the "godfather of Japanese whisky" and founder of Nikka Whiskey. Expect to taste the breadth of Nikka's lineup with paired appetizers while exploring the history of whisky distillation in Japan. Guests will also receive $10-$15 credit toward items on Kai Japanese Roots' dinner menu.

When: Wednesday, July 11, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Kai Japanese Roots, 542 S. Broadway
Admission: $54-$105

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

DTLA Artwalk Night Market





The DTLA Artwalk Night Market returns to Fourth and Spring streets this Thursday evening. From 6-11 p.m., you'll find some of the best food trucks and artists representing the DTLA community all in one place.
When: Thursday, July 12, 6-11 p.m.
Where: Fourth and Spring streets
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Bastille Day at Riviera 31





Celebrate Bastille Day this Saturday evening at Riviera 31. At the big French fete, hosted by French Tuesdays, guests will enjoy plenty of live entertainment -- including singers, musicians and French Cancan -- alongside seasonal craft cocktails and bar snacks.

When: Saturday, July 14, 6 p.m.- Sunday, July 15, 2 a.m.
Where: Riviera 31, 8555 Beverly Blvd.
Admission: $20 for one; $50 for three

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

LA Food Fest Sunday Funday





Last but not least, this Sunday brings the return of the Sunday Funday food fest at Civic Center Studios. Once again, a host of local food trucks, chefs, crafters and makers will gather to bring you an afternoon full of tasting and shopping hearty bites and local goods.

When: Sunday, July 15, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Where: Civic Center Studios, 207 S. Broadway
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
