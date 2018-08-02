4 can't-miss live music events in LA this weekend

Bardo Martinez at Lodge Room

La Tocada Music Festival at Los Angeles Historic Park

'American Idol Live!' at Orpheum Theatre

The Neon Paint Tour at The Belasco Theater

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Los Angeles. From an electronic rave doused in neon paint to a Latin music festival, here are the local shows worth checking out this weekend.---This Friday night, catch Bardo Martinez at Lodge Room in Highland Park.The multi-instrumentalist is best known as the frontman for soul band Chicano Batman. After years writing songs with the band, Martinez is branching out on his own. With a collection of vintage synthesizers and analog recording equipment in his home studio, he recently released his first self-produced track: the retro-futuristic "Love of Mine," which he dedicated to his wife.At Lodge Room, he'll be joined by musician, arranger, composer and producer Jeff Parker, who's been a staple in the city's jazz and experimental music scenes since the early '90s.Friday, August 3, 8 p.m.- Saturday, August 4, 6 a.m.This Saturday afternoon brings the fifth annual La Tocada Music Festival, featuring a lineup of renowned rock and pop acts from across Latin America.A few of the musicians on tap: Mexico City's Grammy-winning alt-rock band Cafe Tacvba, Grammy-nominated Chilean singer-songwriter Mon Laferte and Mexico City's versatile nine-member band Panteon Rococo. And between shows, guests will enjoy lucha libre wrestling matches, view regional and local artwork, and chow down on specialty foods.Grab your tickets on Groupon to score 22 percent off the general admission price.Saturday, August 4, 2 p.m."American Idol" fans won't want to miss their chance to see the show live at the Orpheum Theatre this Saturday evening. This stop along the national tour will feature this season's top seven finalists: Cade Foehner, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Catie Turner, Gabby Barrett, Jurnee, Maddie Poppe and Michael J. Woodard. Also expect special appearances by the show's season eight winner Kris Allen, and the latest winners of ABC's "Boy Band."Purchase your tickets from Goldstar using the link below to score up to 56 percent off general admission tickets.Saturday, August 4, 7 p.m.Get amped up at The Neon Paint Tour, featuring two rising local acts: Rawtek and Zoofunktion.The duo Rawtek fuses influences from tribal, Caribbean, jungle and Latin movements with modern synthetic and electronic music, while Zoofunktion has also been rising through the ranks with his wild and funky club-ready house mixes.To get the full neon experience, all white festival attire is encouraged.Saturday, August 4, 9 p.m.- Sunday, August 5, 3 a.m.