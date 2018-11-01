4 community and culture events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this weekend

Dia de los Muertos

Looking to get out into the community this weekend?From a Dia de los Muertos festival to a celebration of the Jewish music and storytelling from the Middle East and North Africa, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural gatherings coming up in Los Angeles. Read on for a rundown.---Celebrate the 12th annual Dia de los Muertos festival with food, crafts and live musical and dance performances. The event is put on by 24th Street Theatre, in partnership with Los Angeles City Council members Marqueece Harris-Dawson and Gil Cedillo, and the Department of Cultural Affairs, Los Angeles. Admission is free.Friday, Nov. 2, 6-10 p.m.24th Street Theatre, 1117 W. 24th St.FreeJoin Safe Place for Youth (SPY), an organization dedicated to ending youth homelessness, as it breaks ground on a new community garden. This garden will provide homeless youth work and employment opportunities while providing produce to those in the community who are in need. The day will feature food, seed planting, inspiring stories and information about the Food for Soul program. A light lunch will be provided.Saturday, Nov. 3, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.681 Venice Blvd.FreeCelebrate Trans Awareness Month with a Trans A-WEAR-ness clothing swap hosted by Trans*Lounge and TransTribe Los Angeles. Donating warm clothes such as coats, jackets and sweatshirts for the autumn and winter months is encouraged. The event is free and for all ages. Snacks and wine will be provided. IDs will be checked.Sunday, Nov. 4, 12-4 p.m.The Los Angeles LGBT Center's Village at Ed Gould Plaza, 1125 N. McCadden PlaceFreeUntold Stories Concert is an evening of music and storytelling held by JIMENA and Temple Beth Am. It celebrates the Jewish musical traditions of Persia, Syria, Morocco and more, and will feature personal stories from the Jewish communities of the Middle East and North Africa. Light refreshments will be served.Sunday, Nov. 4, 7-10 p.m.Temple Beth Am, 1039 S. La Cienega Blvd.$20; $25 at the door