COMMUNITY & EVENTS

4 community and culture events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this weekend

Photo: Sam Brand on Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get out into the community this weekend?

From a Dia de los Muertos festival to a celebration of the Jewish music and storytelling from the Middle East and North Africa, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural gatherings coming up in Los Angeles. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Dia de los Muertos





Celebrate the 12th annual Dia de los Muertos festival with food, crafts and live musical and dance performances. The event is put on by 24th Street Theatre, in partnership with Los Angeles City Council members Marqueece Harris-Dawson and Gil Cedillo, and the Department of Cultural Affairs, Los Angeles. Admission is free.

When: Friday, Nov. 2, 6-10 p.m.
Where: 24th Street Theatre, 1117 W. 24th St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register

Community Garden Launch




Join Safe Place for Youth (SPY), an organization dedicated to ending youth homelessness, as it breaks ground on a new community garden. This garden will provide homeless youth work and employment opportunities while providing produce to those in the community who are in need. The day will feature food, seed planting, inspiring stories and information about the Food for Soul program. A light lunch will be provided.

When: Saturday, Nov. 3, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: 681 Venice Blvd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register

Trans A-WEAR-ness Clothing Swap





Celebrate Trans Awareness Month with a Trans A-WEAR-ness clothing swap hosted by Trans*Lounge and TransTribe Los Angeles. Donating warm clothes such as coats, jackets and sweatshirts for the autumn and winter months is encouraged. The event is free and for all ages. Snacks and wine will be provided. IDs will be checked.

When: Sunday, Nov. 4, 12-4 p.m.
Where: The Los Angeles LGBT Center's Village at Ed Gould Plaza, 1125 N. McCadden Place
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register

Untold Stories Concert





Untold Stories Concert is an evening of music and storytelling held by JIMENA and Temple Beth Am. It celebrates the Jewish musical traditions of Persia, Syria, Morocco and more, and will feature personal stories from the Jewish communities of the Middle East and North Africa. Light refreshments will be served.

When: Sunday, Nov. 4, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Temple Beth Am, 1039 S. La Cienega Blvd.
Admission: $20; $25 at the door
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineLos Angeles
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Hermosa Beach hosts celebration of 'La La Land'
VA 'Stand Down' event brings help to homeless veterans in LA
Simi Valley's SkateLab set to shut down
Ghouls take to the streets for Long Beach Zombie Fest
More Community & Events
Top Stories
LASD: Suspect takes woman hostage after being shot by deputy
2 women critically wounded in Tujunga car-to-car shooting
Uber driver accused of attempted kidnapping arrested in Santa Monica
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Van Nuys
Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty
Suspect fleeing police crashes into car carrying 5 children in Watts area
Cal State Fullerton student stabbed in church parking structure
LAPD video shows suspect fatally shoot himself during confrontation
Show More
IE woman says pills were found in her El Pollo Loco salads
Thousands turn out for Halloween Carnaval in WeHo
New Clippers arena is at center of Inglewood mayor's race
Iowa baby died after maggot infestation, diaper rash, prosecutor says
Lawsuit claims DWP equipment responsible for Creek Fire
More News