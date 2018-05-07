COMMUNITY & EVENTS

4 cultural events around Glendale this week

Photo: Jorge Gonzalez/Flickr

By Hoodline
Looking to spice up your to-do list this week?

Easy. A handful of cultural events are coming to venues across Glendale.

From an Armenian political art show to a Filipino food fest, here's where to find fresh cultural experiences this week.

Sharpen your tango steps



Photo: zabaraorg/Flickr

Twist and turn the night away with two world-premiere tango dancers. Every Wednesday night, intermediate and advance tango students join Carlos Barrionuevo and Mayte Valdes to sharpen their skills.

The date: Every Wednesday, 8:45-10 p.m.

The location: Bella Fitness, 329 N. Brand Blvd.

The price: $18 per drop-in, discounted class packages available

Buy tickets

Explore Armenian activism



A postcard by the Armenian political activist Hagop Hagopian. | Photo: Seta A./Yelp

All are invited to Tufenkian Fine Arts to view the new exhibition Graphic Movement: Armenian Political Activism. The exhibit explores posters, logos and iconography developed between 1975 and the present to shed light on and condemn the injustices Armenians experienced at the beginning of the 20th Century.

The date: Exhibition opens Thursday 5/10, 7 p.m.; show runs from 5/10-5/17

The location: Tufenkian Fine Arts, 216 S. Louise St.

The price: Free

More details

Enjoy Aztec dance and Cuban beats



Photo: Jorge Gonzalez/Flickr

The monthly 222 EAST Performance Series returns to the Glendale Library, Arts & Culture Center. This month, catch dance performances from the Aztec dance group Yankuititl and Cuban music from Orquesta Charangoa.

The date: Saturday 5/12, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

The location: Glendale Library, Arts & Culture, 218 S. Brand Blvd. (next to the Museum of Neon Art)
The price: Free

More details

Sip beer, eat Filipino food



Photo: Brewyard Beer Company

Saturday afternoon, help Brewyard Beer Company mark its second anniversary. The celebration features your favorite Filipino snacks, a video game tournament and fresh pints. Stick around after for a performance from local musical collective The Tens.

The date: Saturday 5/12; party runs from 1-6 p.m., The Tens perform at 7 p.m.

The location: Brewyard Beer Company, 906 Western Ave.

The price: $12

More details
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineArts & Culture
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
3 totally free community events in LA this weekend
In the Neighborhood: Kimi Evans shares memories of life in Little Tokyo
4 can't-miss live music events in LA this weekend
Annual Long Beach boat race rooted in Chinese history
Santa Monica camp allows girls to explore male-dominated jobs
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News