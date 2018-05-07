4 funky events in Burbank this week

Roll on the floor -- in your sweatpants

Funk it up

Pointe and sip

Get goosebumps

Looking to shake up a predictable weekly routine? No problem.These events coming up around Burbank promise some unexpected treats.Slip into your favorite loungewear and head over to The Cookies & Sweatpants Show at Flappers Comedy Club. The stand-up comedy show features the area's hottest up-and-coming female comedians as well as surprise headliners you'll recognize from Comedy Central, Netflix and HBO.Wednesday 5/9, 9:30-11 p.m.Flappers Comedy Club Burbank, 102 E. Magnolia Blvd.$10Start your weekend early with 1221 Lounge's Thursday night Warm Up. The funk and disco party will feature special guests DJ HAZZE and Carl Gilkey, as well as resident DJs Roxswift and JP Creative.Thursday 5/10, 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m.1221 Lounge, 1221 N. San Fernando Blvd.FreeThis Saturday morning, Lincoln Beer Company is transforming into a ballet bar. Practice ballet basics while sipping a fresh pint. Tutus are optional.Saturday 5/12, 10:30-11:45 a.m.Lincoln Beer Company, 3083 N. Lima St.$12Love a good '90s horror story? Then pop by the opening of the tribute art show "Tales from the Crypt vs. Goosebumps" at Bearded Lady's Mystic Museum. Horror fans of all ages are invited to view the work of more than 40 artists, and enjoy live DJ sets and free treats.Saturday 5/12, 8-11:59 p.m.Bearded Lady's Mystic Museum, 3204 W. Magnolia Blvd.$10 at the door