4 funky events in Burbank this week

These events coming up around Burbank promise some unexpected treats.
Roll on the floor -- in your sweatpants
Photo: Kane Reinholdtsen/Unsplash
Slip into your favorite loungewear and head over to The Cookies & Sweatpants Show at Flappers Comedy Club. The stand-up comedy show features the area's hottest up-and-coming female comedians as well as surprise headliners you'll recognize from Comedy Central, Netflix and HBO.
The date: Wednesday 5/9, 9:30-11 p.m.
The location: Flappers Comedy Club Burbank, 102 E. Magnolia Blvd.
The price: $10
Funk it up
Photo: Paul Zoetemeijer/Unsplash
Start your weekend early with 1221 Lounge's Thursday night Warm Up. The funk and disco party will feature special guests DJ HAZZE and Carl Gilkey, as well as resident DJs Roxswift and JP Creative.
The date: Thursday 5/10, 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m.
The location: 1221 Lounge, 1221 N. San Fernando Blvd.
The price: Free
Pointe and sip
Photo: Alexandre Tsuchiya/Unsplash
This Saturday morning, Lincoln Beer Company is transforming into a ballet bar. Practice ballet basics while sipping a fresh pint. Tutus are optional.
The date: Saturday 5/12, 10:30-11:45 a.m.
The location: Lincoln Beer Company, 3083 N. Lima St.
The price: $12
Get goosebumps
Photo: Leximphoto/Unsplash
Love a good '90s horror story? Then pop by the opening of the tribute art show "Tales from the Crypt vs. Goosebumps" at Bearded Lady's Mystic Museum. Horror fans of all ages are invited to view the work of more than 40 artists, and enjoy live DJ sets and free treats.
The date: Saturday 5/12, 8-11:59 p.m.
The location: Bearded Lady's Mystic Museum, 3204 W. Magnolia Blvd.
The price: $10 at the door
