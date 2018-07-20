4 visual and performing arts events in Los Angeles this weekend

'Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde' at Davidson/Valentini Theater

Calligraphy, Collage, Marks and Material at California African American Museum

Family Studio Workshop at Hauser & Wirth

BYOB Paint Party with Wine and Cheese

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?We've rounded up four upcoming artsy events around Los Angeles that will scratch your cultural itch, from a thrilling adaptation of "Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde" to contemporary art workshops for the entire family.---This Saturday: Catch a matinee staging of "Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde" by The Los Angeles LGBT Center's Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center.Now in an extended run, the award-winning genre-bending thriller from the 2018 Hollywood Fringe Festival is based on the classic novella by Robert Louis Stevenson. This original adaptation takes audiences to the dismal streets of London in the 1860s, where societal pressures silence a gentle doctor's questions about the nature of morality. The pressure intensifies and Dr. Jekyll takes matters into his own hands but his experiment takes on a life of its own -- and leaves audiences questioning their own morality as well.Saturday, July 21, 2-3:30 p.m.Bring the family down to the California African American Museum for an art workshop inspired by the work of artist Shinique Smith, whose forceful and fluid marks evoke graceful writing found in calligraphy, graffiti and painting. Participants will use watercolor, fabric and embellishments to create their own layered collage paintings.Saturday, July 21, 2-4 p.m.Contemporary art gallery Hauser & Wirth is also hosting a family art session this Sunday. In conjunction with the current exhibition "Mary Heilmann. Memory Remix," the workshop uses music and abstraction to explore one question: "How do I paint a song?"The exhibition, Mary Heilmann's first solo exhibition in Los Angeles in more than 20 years, showcases paintings, ceramics and furniture merging abstraction with sly pop culture references, including her favorite landscapes, songs, movies and Mexican weavings.Every half hour, educators will walk guests through the exhibition. Then they'll be invited to create a finger painting on an oddly shaped neon board based on their favorite song.Sunday, July 22, 12-3 p.m.Treat yourself to a paint and sip session with Wine and Cheese. Participants receive step-by-step instruction from a seasoned artist, while snacking on cheese, crackers, dessert and their favorite BYOB of wine. Even better: The studio is currently offering tickets for nearly 40 percent off.3127 Glendale Blvd., East LA