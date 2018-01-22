5 Fun Things Under $50 To Do In Los Angeles This Weekend

Take a distillery tour (with tastings)
"Since 2004, Downtown LA's Greenbar Distillery has been serving what they call 'the world's largest portfolio of organic, handcrafted spirits,'" Groupon writes. "The distillery, one of LA's first since prohibition, creates unique cocktails using whiskey, tequila, and the ever-popular gin. The distillery even plants a tree for every lightweight bottle sold, so you'll have something to feel good about besides the fine drinks." Tours are offered on Fridays at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 6:00 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.
The deal: $13 for a tour and tasting for two (normally $24), or $26 for four people (normally $26)
Create a painting at a local bar
Photo: Groupon
"Paint Nite events take a normal night out and turn it into an uncommonly creative escape," Groupon writes. "Neighborhood bars, pubs, and restaurants host the easygoing wine-and-painting classes, which give adults a chance to flex their creative muscles. Paint Nite supplies the canvas, the art supplies, and even some laid-back guidance for those who want it. Painters are encouraged to grab a bottle of wine at the bar or order a cocktail from their server."
The popular program will host more than a dozen painting parties this weekend alone, in locations from Pasadena to Long Beach to Northridge.
The deal: One adult admission for $27.50 (normally $45). If you can stretch your budget slightly for two, a dual admission is $54 (normally $90).
Smoke hookah and catch a game
Photo: Groupon
At this laid-back Mid-City hookah lounge with flatscreen TVs, "guests enjoy hookahs that produce generously cloudy smoke," Groupon writes. "Along with the pipe, they sip authentic Middle Eastern tea with herbs and spices that complement the hookah's flavors. On game nights, shishas heat up the atmosphere as guests cheer for their favorite teams." (Just remember: since tobacco is involved, this deal is only for those over 18.)
The deal: A snack, drinks, and hookah for two for $19 (normally $30), or hookah for four for $26 (normally $40)
Learn to brew your own beer
Photo: Groupon
"Tucked away inside a warehouse in the Arts District, Home Brew Depot puts you in control during hands-on brewing classes," Groupon writes. "Following step-by-step instructions from the depot's seasoned brew master, you and other beer enthusiasts spin together your own craft brews from scratch while sipping popular beers from around the globe. The class includes food and an in-depth pairing lesson, and at the end, you can head home with your personal batch and detailed aftercare instructions." A class is being offered this Saturday, January 27th, from 12-4pm.
The deal: A beer brewing masterclass (including lunch and a beer tasting) for one person for $45 (normally $89)
Tour a hilarious "Museum of Failure"
Photo: Groupon
"For every mega-success like the iPhone, VCR and Ford Mustang, there's a couple of Apple Newtons, Betamaxes and Edsels that crashed and burned before them," Groupon writes. "This primo collection of product blunders, curated by a Swedish innovation researcher, brings the best worst ideas together in an Instagram-friendly collection at DTLA's A+D (Architecture and Design) Museum. You'll see artifacts spanning from the 17th century right up to the present, including a Trump-based board game, Casio's tiny color TV, New Coke and plenty more."
The deal: Admission for one on Friday, January 26th for $11 (normally $15)
