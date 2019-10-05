6th annual Latin Jazz and Music Festival kicks off

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The 6th annual Latin Jazz and Music Festival is taking place Saturday and Sunday.The event, put on by Los Angeles City Councilmember Gilbert Cedillo, features live music, food and dancing meant for the entire family.There's a packed lineup of performers ranging from Cold Duck to Trish Toledo. Sunday's festival lineup features all female performers.Organizers said the concert performers are sure to provide some great entertainment that will get the crowds dancing.All the events over the weekend are free to attend, with activities running from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Sycamore Grove Park located at 4702 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles.The festival also features an arts and crafts area with piñata making and bingo.The entire festival is sponsored by the L.A. Department of Cultural Affairs.