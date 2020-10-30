8 iconic LA landmarks where you can cast your ballot

Starting Oct. 30, more than 700 vote centers will be open for LA County voters.
And this year, many vote centers are set up at iconic LA landmarks.
Here are some places you can go to cast your ballot:
The LA Forum
Level 1 Arena Floor
3900 W Manchester Blvd
Inglewood, 90305
STAPLES Center
Figueroa St Concourse
1111 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, 90012
Union Station
Ticket Concourse
811 N Vignes St
Los Angeles, 90012
Dodger Stadium
Outdoor-Upper Deack
1000 Vin Scully Ave
Los Angeles, 90012
The Hollywood Pantages Theater
Grand Lobby
6233 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, 91203
The Hollywood Bowl
Outdoor - Parking Lot B
2301 N Highland Ave
Los Angeles, 90068
The Wiltern
Main Floor
3790 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, 90010
SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park
NFL Conference Room
1000 S Prairie Ave
Inglewood, 90301
Vote centers will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the early voting period. On Election Day, vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Officials say all participating vote centers will follow safety guidelines.
To find your nearest vote center, click here.
