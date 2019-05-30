Community & Events

96-year-old Palm Springs crossing guard honored after more than 30 years on the job

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- One Palm Springs crossing guard is being honored for his service after more than 30 years on the job.

Jack Schreckengost is 96 years old and has been sitting under the same tree every morning and afternoon helping students and parents at an elementary school cross the street. Students and staff say waving to Schreckengost every morning is part of their routine.

Schreckengost loves meeting people -- and animals -- as a volunteer crossing guard.

He has only missed one week in his entire 32 years as a crossing guard. He hopes to be working until he's 100 years old.

