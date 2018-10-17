A look inside the Torrance Historical Society's Historical Homes Tour

Beautiful houses packed with history had their doors open for the Torrance Historical Society's Historical Homes Tour.The two-day event cost $25 and is the Historical Society's main fundraiser.There were six homes featured in this year's tour. Homeowners were on hand to showcase their homes and give back to the community.The event featured classic cars at each location, and attendees were entered into a contest to win a progressive dinner at three of the historic homes.The Historical Homes Tour was started in 1980. The Historical Society holds the event every two years.Proceeds go to fund free events and help maintain the Historical Society and Museum's archives.