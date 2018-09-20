ABC owned stations, Disney raise over $1 million for Hurricane Florence relief

ABC7, the ABC Owned Television stations and our parent company, The Walt Disney Company, raised over $1 million for Hurricane Florence relief.ABC7 held a phone bank Tuesday, and viewers across Southern California called in to donate. The effort from eight stations from New York to Los Angeles collected more than $500,000. On Thursday, The Walt Disney Company announced that it would be donating another $500,000 to the Red Cross Hurricane Florence relief drive.Thank you to everyone for coming together when there is a need!