COMMUNITY & EVENTS

ABC owned stations, Disney raise over $1 million for Hurricane Florence relief

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC7 is joining all ABC Owned Television stations across the country and the American Red Cross to team up for a week of giving to help the victims of Hurricane Florence. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

ABC7, the ABC Owned Television stations and our parent company, The Walt Disney Company, raised over $1 million for Hurricane Florence relief.

ABC7 held a phone bank Tuesday, and viewers across Southern California called in to donate. The effort from eight stations from New York to Los Angeles collected more than $500,000. On Thursday, The Walt Disney Company announced that it would be donating another $500,000 to the Red Cross Hurricane Florence relief drive.

Thank you to everyone for coming together when there is a need!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventscommunitydonationshurricane florencehurricanevolunteerism
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
READY Long Beach promotes emergency preparedness
Volunteers come out for Coastal Cleanup Day in Santa Monica
Santa Monica hosts Citywide Yard Sale
ABC7 disaster relief: Donate to victims of Hurricane Florence
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Van Nuys school employee, student shot outside campus
Suspects in East LA gunfight with deputies ID'd as known gang members
Two homeless victims die from baseball-bat attack in downtown LA
Suge Knight takes plea deal after 2015 Compton incident
Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford sees support in hometown Palo Alto
$33 million SuperLotto Plus ticket sold in Lake View Terrace
CA becomes first state to bar restaurants from handing out plastic straws
California DMV offices experience technical issues
Show More
2 LA County deputies shot, 1 suspect killed in East LA
Maryland shooting: 4 dead, including suspect
Ground beef recall over E. coli concerns after 1 person dies
Harbor Gateway fire: Tanker erupts in flames at industrial yard
9 people killed in head-on collision on Arizona highway, authorities say
More News