ABC7 broadcasts 34th Annual Kingdom Day Parade

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) --
ABC7 is proud to broadcast the 34th Annual Kingdom Day Parade live from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with ABC7 Eyewitness News Anchors Michelle Tuzee and Leslie Sykes as hosts. ABC7's David Ono, Ellen Leyva, Marc Brown and Dallas Raines will also be on hand, as they ride in the Parade as part of the celebration.

This year's Parade theme is "Healthy Bodies, Healthy Minds, Healthy Democracy" and commemorates Dr. King's 90th birthday. The Parade will start at 10:00 a.m. at Western and MLK Blvd. The Parade route runs down MLK Blvd. to Crenshaw Blvd., where it turns left. The Parade ends at Vernon Avenue.

After the Parade, you can continue the celebration at the Leimert Park Kingdom Day Freedomfest, which will run from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be booths, food, community and music.

For more information visit: www.kingdomdayparade.org
