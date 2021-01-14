ABC7 presents the 2021 Kingdom Day Celebration. This year's theme is "Healing America."
This year's parade has been canceled due to COVID-19, so we will highlight the sights and sounds of Kingdom Day Parades past.
Local newsmakers, former grand marshals and celebrities will talk about Dr. King and share what his dream has meant to them.
And we have a few surprises too! Join ABC7's celebration on Monday.
Want to stream the 2021 Kingdom Day Celebration on your TV?
Download the ABC7 Los Angeles app on Roku, AppleTV, Amazon FireTV or AndroidTV. Just search for "ABC7 Los Angeles" and download our free app!