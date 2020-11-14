ABC7 Salutes: Veterans team up with L.A. Rams to restore, refurbish Inglewood location

INGLEWOOD (KABC) -- The L.A. Rams and Rocket mortgage teamed up to spruce up US Vets-Inglewood. It's a chance to give back to those who have given so much."We'll make some new picnic tables, games, we have plants, soil, getting a little bit of beautification out here today," said Zach Kinkeade, Rams community affairs.From fertilizer for the grass and gardens, to a new coat of paint... there are even plans to put in a big projector screen so Vets can watch Rams games."Our guys are excited, our staff is excited, we were up early in the morning, planning for this all week," said Larry D. Williams Jr., US Vets-Inglewood.Some new paint, new garden boxes, plenty of little touches that remind these Vets that someone cares."It's fantastic. Anything that's positive and promotes a healthful environment for everyone, it's great," said Melvin Carter."We don't get much service around here at all, but when the Rams come over that's the volunteers we need," said Deavin Sessom.There are of course coronavirus restrictions: masks are mandatory, physical distancing a must, but when the work is done US Vets-Inglewood should feel fresher and maybe more fun too. And for a lot of these Vets that's enough.