ABC7 viewers celebrate June's Pride Month by sharing their Pride photos

Every summer, the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community and their allies come together for a month-long celebration of love, diversity, acceptance and unashamed self-pride.

LGBTQ Pride Month is celebrated every year in June, with a series of events and parades taking place across Southern California and the nation.

The month of June was chosen for LGBTQ Pride Month to commemorate the riots held by members of the LGBTQ community against a police raid that took place at the Stonewall Inn in New York City on June 28, 1969.

The Stonewall riots were a tipping point for the gay liberation movement in the United States. The uproar also paved the way for the modern fight for LGBTQ rights.

ABC7 viewers and followers of our social media sites are celebrating Pride Month by sharing photos and videos. Share your Pride with #abc7pride.

