Affordable apartment complex opens in East LA for homeless, low-income families

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- East Los Angeles leaders and residents celebrated the grand opening of a new affordable-housing complex on Friday.Many said this was much needed in the community. The complex will help house low-income families and people experiencing homelessness."This is one of the areas that in the county of Los Angeles that has been plagued for many decades by poverty," said Hilda Solis, District 1 supervisor of Los Angeles County. "This project is part of that dream of fulfilling the essence of how to make people healthy."The complex, La Puesta del Sol, which means sunset in Spanish, is on Whittier Boulevard and Downey Road. It has a total of 71-units and is an affordable apartment community with permanent supportive housing."I'm just thankful to be in a safe and secure community housing unit where I was able to bring my family in and just, you know, be secured during this pandemic time," said Jesus Gonzalez, a formerly homeless veteran who now lives in the La Puesta del Sol.The apartment complex is a part of a bigger affordable housing project. It's the first of two phases, the second project under construction across the street and is scheduled to open summer 2021-which will only house homeless families."That site will deliver 42 units of housing for families, in addition to 1,200 square feet of commercial space for some sort of community serving retail tenant," said Taylor Rasmussen, director of development and Meta Housing Corporation.