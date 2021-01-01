Alhambra native makes history, is youngest woman to be mayor of the city

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) -- 28-year-old Sasha Renee Perez made history when she was sworn in as the new mayor of Alhambra in December."I am the first of many things...I'm the first LGBTQ identifying person to be a part of the council, I am bisexual," said Mayor Perez. "And on top of that I am the first renters as well. So I'm a renter here in the City of Alhambra."The Alhambra native won the city council race in the November election. Because of the mayor rotation, Mayor Perez was sworn in as mayor and the council on the same day."I didn't realize when I was elected, as well, that I'd also be making San Gabriel Valley history by being the youngest woman to serve as mayor in the San Gabriel Valley," said Mayor Perez.Mayor Perez said her top priority at the moment is to protect and keep the residents of Alhambra safe."At my first meeting, I called for an urgency ordinance to protect small local businesses to slash in half the third party fees that our restaurants are being charged," said Mayor Perez. "We reduced those fees from 30% to 15%. And so we pass that in my first week."Mayor Perez works in public policy, she is of Mexican decent and said she is the youngest woman to be on the city council."Being the youngest, I also feel a sense of responsibility to, to do a good job and to set the bar really high, to show folks that young people are capable of doing this work, and can be really great. And excellent leaders, especially during a crisis," said Mayor Perez.