All Good News; Volunteers help get historic Hemet Theatre ready to reopen in time for 100th anniversary

By
All Good News: Volunteers team up to restore historic theatre

HEMET (KABC) -- The historic Hemet theatre has been a part of the community for nearly 100 years. And it's getting ready to reopen after being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic. Slowly, but surely the historic building is coming back to life. And volunteers like Dennie Ortiz are helping to make it happen.

"I built the concession stand behind me; I'm getting ready to build a popcorn stand. I build this new ticket area," said Ortiz.

The theatre is 100 years old this year, and crews are racing to get it cleaned up for its anniversary.

"This is one of the ten oldest theatres in the country. By far the most historic building in this town," said Susan Carrier, CEO Hemet Theatre.

The theatre still serves as a concert venue, but the goal is to bring it back as a movie house too. And hopefully a center piece of this community trying to come back from some tough economic times.

"Being in this theatre you would see everyone in the community," said Carrier. "And there would be a closeness. And I thought, what if, this theatre could do that again."

If the volunteers helping to restore the theatre are any indication it's working. People are donating time, money, even equipment. One thing they don't have to worry about is the building itself.

"Mr. Martin when he built it he built it like a fortress, the walls are very reinforced. It has survived all the earthquakes so far," said Ray Rodriguez, Theatre Director.

And with the work underway everyone here is hoping it survives another 100 years as the heart of this community trying to make a comeback.
