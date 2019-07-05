Community & Events

AMERICAFEST Fourth of July fireworks show lights up night sky at Rose Bowl

By
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- It was red, white and boom as the AMERICAFEST fireworks lit up the sky above the Rose Bowl in Pasadena for Fourth of July Thursday night.

Thousands of people turned out to see the magic. Some even offered their own show during the pyrotechnics.

The largest fireworks show west of the Mississippi, with 2 and 1/2 tons of colorful explosives, didn't disappoint.

Many got there early in the day to claim the perfect spot to see the show in the sky.

The morning's earthquake put officials on high alert. Crews carefully inspected the historic Rose Bowl and the extensive fireworks to make sure there were no problems.

Fans said it's the perfect way to cap off their Fourth of July celebration.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventspasadenalos angeles countysummer funjuly fourthfireworks
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest earthquake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News