AMERICAFEST Fourth of July fireworks show lights up night sky at Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- It was red, white and boom as the AMERICAFEST fireworks lit up the sky above the Rose Bowl in Pasadena for Fourth of July Thursday night.Thousands of people turned out to see the magic. Some even offered their own show during the pyrotechnics.The largest fireworks show west of the Mississippi, with 2 and 1/2 tons of colorful explosives, didn't disappoint.Many got there early in the day to claim the perfect spot to see the show in the sky.The morning's earthquake put officials on high alert. Crews carefully inspected the historic Rose Bowl and the extensive fireworks to make sure there were no problems.Fans said it's the perfect way to cap off their Fourth of July celebration.