America's Job Center offers job seekers 24/7 online career services amid COVID-19 crisis

VENTURA COUNTY (KABC) -- The economic impact of coronavirus pandemic has been devastating for many in Southern California and the U.S., with widespread job losses, layoffs and reports of long lines at food banks.Nancy Ambriz, a career services program manager with America's Job Center in Ventura County, joined ABC7 in an interview in which she laid out how individuals can seek assistance in their search for employment opportunities.America's Job Center of California, there's one center in every county throughout California now, also throughout the nation. We have on-site career services, as well we have a virtual one-stop. So America's Job Center right now offers virtual one-stop services that's available to all job seekers so that so that they could connect to employment opportunities.Our website has lots of information. And yes, we can help facilitate that information, we are not the state employment development department, but we can certainly facilitate those conversations and that assistance to help our job seekers.We have our virtual one-stop (which) provide 24/7 services. It has a variety of resources that anyone could access. And it includes virtual training, it includes access to other training, resources that people who are looking for work and need re-training opportunities could easily access.