Community & Events

America's longest COVID-19 safe Independence Day parade lines streets of SoCal

A celebration featuring a 101-year-old WWII veteran as its grand marshal kicked off the Fourth of July weekend, stretching across parts of the Southland on Friday.
By
A celebration featuring a 101-year-old WWII veteran as its grand marshal kicked off the Fourth of July weekend, stretching across parts of the Southland on Friday.

From the hills of Hollywood to the coast of Ventura, it was a memorable Fourth of July parade down the 101 Freeway to honor veteran Sidney Walton.

"He's taking off 101 kilometers, at 101 kilometers an hour with 101 vehicles in tow. He's gonna be a grand marshal for the first time in his life. I couldn't be prouder of my father," said Paul Walton.

Sidney is one of the few surviving WWII veterans, and he still gets excited for America's big birthday party.

"Every year, once a year, this country celebrates the Fourth of July," he said.

Sidney is a WWII ambassador, traveling the country sharing his message.

"I know it's a pandemic out there, but we're going to all 50 states, meeting with all 59 governors. And at 101-years-old, there's no stopping him now," Paul Walton.

For other vets at American Legion Post 43, it's exciting too.

"Don't everyone get a chance to celebrate with a WWII vet, one of the last survivors of WWII, on Independence Day," veteran Ed Grimsley said.

Even at his age, Sidney is still on a roll, riding down America's highways reminding everyone of some of the sacrifices that veterans made for the country.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslos angeles countyventura countyparadejuly fourthcoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nearly all SoCal beaches to close over July 4 weekend
Gov. Newsom warns Californians to follow new rules
Vanessa Guillen bludgeoned to death on TX base, family attorney says
Torrance Tirade: Woman seen in anti-Asian rant facing battery charge for 2019 altercation
COVID-19 update: Health officials confirm over 2,000 cases for 5th day in a row
Confirmed coronavirus cases rising in 40 of 50 states
Laid-off worker regains hope by volunteering at OC food bank
Show More
Susie Rabaca remembered by family, friends for her fighting spirit
Counterfeit women's sleepwear seized at Port of LA
Moviegoers flock to drive-in series at Rose Bowl
Marriage proposal banner falls from the sky in Orange
Video shows bird carrying large fish over Myrtle Beach
More TOP STORIES News