America's longest COVID-19 safe Independence Day parade lines streets of SoCal

A celebration featuring a 101-year-old WWII veteran as its grand marshal kicked off the Fourth of July weekend, stretching across parts of the Southland on Friday.From the hills of Hollywood to the coast of Ventura, it was a memorable Fourth of July parade down the 101 Freeway to honor veteran Sidney Walton."He's taking off 101 kilometers, at 101 kilometers an hour with 101 vehicles in tow. He's gonna be a grand marshal for the first time in his life. I couldn't be prouder of my father," said Paul Walton.Sidney is one of the few surviving WWII veterans, and he still gets excited for America's big birthday party."Every year, once a year, this country celebrates the Fourth of July," he said.Sidney is a WWII ambassador, traveling the country sharing his message."I know it's a pandemic out there, but we're going to all 50 states, meeting with all 59 governors. And at 101-years-old, there's no stopping him now," Paul Walton.For other vets at American Legion Post 43, it's exciting too."Don't everyone get a chance to celebrate with a WWII vet, one of the last survivors of WWII, on Independence Day," veteran Ed Grimsley said.Even at his age, Sidney is still on a roll, riding down America's highways reminding everyone of some of the sacrifices that veterans made for the country.