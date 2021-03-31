Amoeba Music reopens in new Hollywood location

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- After 20 years on Sunset Blvd., Amoeba Music is finally reopening on the corner of Hollywood Blvd. and Argyle Ave."It's been a long year and I'm so excited," said Amoeba co-owner Jim Henderson.There were always plans to move locations before COVID hit. However, the pandemic forced the record store to close before giving customers a chance to wish the old spot a proper farewell."The only bummer was that when the COVID situation came to the front, it removed our ability to continue to stay open safely. And to kind of give that store the sendoff that it deserved," said Henderson.But Henderson says Amoeba fans should feel right at home here.Watch the video above for a full preview of the store.