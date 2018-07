Scores of residents packed a dinner and headed to the beach in Santa Monica.It was the 6th Annual Community Picnic at the Annenberg Beach House. The free event featured live music and crafts. Families played with giant checkers and giant blocks.There was also a photo booth and sweets. Sack races, tug-of-war and story time rounded out the fun.The next big event for the Annenberg Beach House is the Cardboard Yacht Regatta on Saturday, Aug. 25.