APLA Health clinic in Long Beach steps up in fight against HIV/AIDS

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Since 1985, AIDS Walk Los Angeles has raised $88 million to combat HIV and AIDS throughout the community. These funds support APLA Health, including the Long Beach Health Center."In Long Beach, we have one of the highest populations of people living with HIV, as well as transmission rates for HIV and other STDs," said Leevi Camus, Clinic Director at APLA Health's Long Beach Health Center."Unfortunately, we're one of the top five in the state."According to a 2017 study by the Long Beach Comprehensive Planning Group, more than 4,000 people are living with HIV in Long Beach."What APLA brings to the table is that we're more than just HIV care, which is often synonymous with LGBTQ care," said Camus.Camus said the Long Beach Health Center hopes to end the stigma surrounding HIV and AIDS."We want to partner with other organizations to provide more services and provide more outreach to normalize people's HIV status."Over 60,000 people in Los Angeles County are living with HIV/AIDS, and APLA Health offers prevention, care, and advocacy programs at low or no cost."APLA Health serves the LGBTQ communities, as well as other communities that might be disadvantaged, disenfranchised or underserved," said Camus.AIDS Walk Los Angeles takes place this Sunday in downtown Los Angeles.